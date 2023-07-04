HPTNWS- 7-5-23 BOGAN, PAUL.jpg

HIGH POINT — Paul Anthony Bogan Sr. 71, of High Point, passed away Monday, June 12, 2023, at Moses Cone Hospital.

Born Nov. 27, 1951, in New Orleans, Louisiana, he was a son of the late Willie Bogan and the late Alfreda Davis Bogan. Paul retired from the US Military having served 23 years in the US Army and three years in the US Navy. He was a talented musician having graduated from Berkeley School of Music in Boston, and was the leader of the band, "Special Force".