HIGH POINT — Paul Anthony Bogan Sr. 71, of High Point, passed away Monday, June 12, 2023, at Moses Cone Hospital.
Born Nov. 27, 1951, in New Orleans, Louisiana, he was a son of the late Willie Bogan and the late Alfreda Davis Bogan. Paul retired from the US Military having served 23 years in the US Army and three years in the US Navy. He was a talented musician having graduated from Berkeley School of Music in Boston, and was the leader of the band, "Special Force".
Paul is survived by his wife of ten years, Nancy Jean Sobieski Trombley of the home; son, Paul Bogan Jr. of Alabama; daughter, Tonikki Harris (Kendal Allen) of Alabama; and grandchildren, Jamayia Nelson (Al Brothern), Jamal Nelson, Katia Bogan, Jasmine Bogan, Christlia Bogan, and Mariam Mailele; great-grandchildren, Al Brothern III, Aiyanna Brothern, and Armani Brothern.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Willie Bogan Jr.; and sister, Myrtle Aaron.
Services will be private.
Wright Funerals-Cremations, High Point is in charge of arrangements.
