HIGH POINT — Paul Alexander Shinn, age 81, husband of Nora Sue Swigart Shinn, passed away on Monday, Nov. 7, 2022.
Born in Charlotte, he was the son of the late Clyde Ernest Shinn and Elizabeth Howard Shinn. Mr. Shinn attended the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill where he graduated with a journalism degree. He was a Sports Reporter for the High Point Enterprise for 16 years where he won several awards for journalism. He covered numerous sports for the area high schools; and football, basketball, and baseball for High Point College and the big four universities in the state. His “Take 10 With Shinn” weekly column regaled readers with stories, opinions and humor. He had a wonderful way with words and quick wit. Mr. Shinn also worked for Ralph Lauren Corporation following his journalism career. He was a member of St. Mary’s Episcopal Church.
