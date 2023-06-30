HIGH POINT — Paul Anthony Bogan, Sr., 71, of High Point, passed away Monday, June 12, 2023, at Moses Cone Hospital.

Born November 27, 1951, in New Orleans, Louisiana, he was a son of the late Willie Bogan and the late Alfreda Davis Bogan. Paul retired from the US Military having served twenty-three years in the US Army and three years in the US Navy. He was a talented musician having graduated from Berkeley School of Music in Boston, and was the leader of the band, "Special Force."