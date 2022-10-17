MOORESVILLE — Patty Snider Pressmar, 86, of Mooresville, NC, passed away on Friday, Oct. 14, 2022.

She was born on Dec. 30, 1935 in Davidson County, NC, to the late John and Elma Clodfelter Snider. Mrs. Pressmar was a member of Mt. Zion Wesleyan Church in Thomasville, NC.

