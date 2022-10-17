MOORESVILLE — Patty Snider Pressmar, 86, of Mooresville, NC, passed away on Friday, Oct. 14, 2022.
She was born on Dec. 30, 1935 in Davidson County, NC, to the late John and Elma Clodfelter Snider. Mrs. Pressmar was a member of Mt. Zion Wesleyan Church in Thomasville, NC.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Carl Francis Pressmar; sister, Jewell Hedrick and her husband, Paul.
She is survived by her son, Carl Patrick Pressmar of Mooresville; sister, Joyce Frazier and husband, Darrell of Trinity; and nieces and nephews including, Shawn, Charles, and Bennie.
No services will be held at this time.
Cavin-Cook Funeral Home & Crematory, Mooresville, is serving the Pressmar family. Condolences may be made to the family at www.cavin-cook.com.
