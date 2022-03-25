ARCHDALE — Mrs. Patty “Pat” Lohr Peacock, 89, resident of Archdale, died March 24, 2022 at Hospice Home at High Point.
She was born Dec. 6, 1932 in Randolph County, a daughter to Robert A. and Mary Lowe Lohr. As a resident of this area all her life, she was a member of Trinity United Methodist Church and later Hayworth Wesleyan Church, playing the organ for both since she was 14 years old. She worked for Ashley Manor Furniture where she retired from the fabric department. Her husband, John R. Peacock Jr., preceded her in death on June 19, 1994. She was also preceded in death by her daughter, Beth Martin, in 1972; three sisters, Virginia Flanders, Eleanor Bundy and Iris Hall; and four brothers, Harold Lohr, Murray “Mutt” Lohr, Dwight Lohr and Gus Lohr.
Surviving are two daughters, Patricia Hall (Charles) of High Point and Jane Lee (Chip) of Seven Lakes; three sons, David Martin (Renee) of Archdale, Robert Martin (Bonnie) of Sophia and Ricky Martin of Randleman; five grandchildren, Julie Hall, Brad Hall, Kelly Dildine, Isaac Lewis and Allison Martindale; and five great grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. on Monday, March 28, at Hayworth Wesleyan Church with Rev. Brian Matherlee and Rev. David Emery officiating. The interment will follow at Trinity Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 6-8 p.m. Sunday, March 27, at the Cumby Family Funeral Service in Archdale. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Hospice of the Piedmont at 1801 Westchester Dr. High Point, NC 27262.
Condolences may be made through www.cumbyfuneral.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.