SOPHIA — Mrs. Patti Jo Higdon Roberts, 64, of Devie Canoy Dr, Sophia; passed away unexpectedly, Thursday, March 3, 2022, in the High Point Regional Medical Center. She was born March 16, 1957, to Ed and Betty Jo Stone Higdon in High Point.
Patti retired as a packaging engineer from Hanesbrands, Inc. of Winston Salem after 41 years. She loved shopping and buying “knick-knacks” to place around the home. She enjoyed traveling across the United States with her family in their RV. Patti enjoyed gardening with her favorite flowers being yellow and pink roses and hydrangeas and she loved watching birds. Having a fire in the fireplace made her home so cozy as she would sit in the peacefulness of the country living.
Left to cherish her memory: her son Austin Stuart Roberts and wife Bethany of the home; Mother Betty Jo Higdon of High Point, sister Charma Dewitt and husband Charlie of New Bern; nephews Skylar Higdon, Shannon Reynolds and Cheyenne Reynolds and her neighbor and close friend Sharon Welch. She was preceded in death by her loving husband George Roberts Jr. father Ed Higdon.
A Celebration of Life Service will be 12 p.m., Saturday, March 12, 2022, in the Sanctuary of The Mission Church, 100 Kenilworth Dr., High Point, NC. The family will receive friends 11-11:50 a.m. prior to the service. A meal will be provided following. Flowers and cards may be mailed to the church address. Memorial contributions may be directed to the American Heart Association, www.heart.org, or mailed to American Heart Association or American Stroke Association, PO Box 840692, Dallas, TX 75284-0692.
