DENTON – Patsy Jane Cranford Wagoner, 87, died Thursday, Oct. 7, at her residence on New Hope Road. Born Nov. 26, 1933, she was the youngest of four children born to the late Dyel and Nancy Cranford. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her siblings, Aaron Cranford, Harold Cranford, and Frances Cranford. She is survived by her four children, Mike Wagoner of Denton; Dan Wagoner of Simpsonville, SC; Jane W. Johns and husband Mike of Denton; and John Wagoner and wife Ginger of Cornelius. Also surviving are nine grandchildren and one great-grandchild.
Patsy’s life began inauspiciously as such a small “preemie” that one of her grandfathers
remarked that she “looked more like a skinned critter than a human child.” But like Andersen’s Ugly Duckling, Critter Patsy soon grew into a tall brunette beauty whose looks and natural charm helped her become Homecoming Queen at High Point University
Always crediting early memories of delightful aromas and delicious meals coming from her mother’s kitchen with triggering her choice, Patsy majored in Home Economics at High Point. Upon graduating in 1956, she began a career that spanned over 40 years and included stints at Trinity High School, West Montgomery High School, and North Asheboro Middle School. At each school, she proved herself to be a born teacher, reveling in her work, her students, and her colleagues. During this time, she was invited to become a member of Delta Kappa Gamma, a professional association for women in education.
In the 1980’s Patsy returned to her Homeplace, moving into The Roost, a former hunting lodge a stone’s throw from the house where she grew up. She lovingly repaired, renovated, and added to The Roost, putting the indelible stamp of her own personality and impeccable style on the old cabin, which then became a place of refuge, of good times, of good food, good fellowship, and even better memories for her, her children, and grandchildren. It was a place where strangers were treated like friends and friends were treated like family.
She greeted everyone with a warm welcoming presence that drew you in along with a big hug. One of Patsy’s additions to The Roost was a front porch, complete with a swing. In her later years, she loved nothing more than to sit in that swing with her best friend and soulmate, Jack Wood, whose presence and conversation she came to treasure above all others.
Perhaps Patsy’s greatest gift was her panoramic vision of Life, its possibilities, and the joy they entail. It is no accident that one of her favorite quotes upon entering the kitchen reflects this vision: “A gift to share with the world. I am filled with wonder and amazement at life and I am reminded that each of us is the author of our unique mission here on Earth. Give birth to your dreams!” Some of Patsy’s friends once nicknamed her “Happy,” a supremely apt sobriquet, reflecting her abiding joy in simply living that transcended even the low points that are parts of every life. One of her grandchildren has said, “Perhaps her greatest work was that she taught us ALL how to enjoy the simple things of life.” Happy Patsy’s joy was epitomized in her wonderful laughter: full-throated, unrestrained, guileless, and frequent. For the time being Patsy’s laughter is silent, but it will echo in the minds and memories of those who knew her and
who believe that one day they will hear it again.
The family would like to thank the Hospice nurses for their guidance, kindness and dutiful service.
No funeral services are scheduled for Patsy. Her family will have a private ceremony at a later date.
Memorials to Patsy may be directed to: New Hope United Methodist Church 7163 New Hope Rd Denton, NC 27239 Or Hospice of Randolph 416 Vision Drive Asheboro, NC 27203.
