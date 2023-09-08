HIGH POINT — Mrs. Patsy Alene Swaim Flynn, 82, passed away peacefully surrounded by her kids on Thursday, Sept. 7, 2023. She was born on Jan. 29, 1941 in Elkin, NC to Phelix Swaim and Sadie Alene Mathis Totten. She owned and operated her own daycare in the Oakview community of High Point and later in Winston-Salem, where she helped care for numerous children. She loved dancing, skating, bowling, traveling, water skiing, the beach, and collecting Shark’s teeth. She was full of life and was definitely the Life of the Party.
Surviving are her loving companion of 17 years, Gerald (Jerry) McGarvey; her daughter, Audra Rook Coleman and Glyn Barnett of Thomasville; her two sons, Joseph Clark Rook and wife Tamara of Thomasville and David Alan Flynn and wife Jacqueline of Winston-Salem; brother, Lee Swaim and wife Julie; six grandchildren, Jacob Rook, Ryder Flynn, Georgia Flynn, Paige Coleman, Ryan Coleman and wife Miranda, and Matthew Wagner; and three great-grandchildren, Caleb Coleman, Kamdan Wagner, and Kailey Wagner.
