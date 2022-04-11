TRINITY— Mrs. Patsy Ruth Richardson Rowe, 71, a resident of Trinity, died April 9, 2022, at her home.
Patsy was born Jan. 20, 1951, in Tazewell County, Virginia, a daughter of Edward and Bertie VanDyke Richardson. She grew up in Virginia and later moved to this area in 1969, where she worked in the furniture industry. That same year, she married Leonard Rowe, who survives of the residence. Patsy was a loyal, faithful and godly woman, who loved gospel music and witnessing to others about the Lord. God and family were the most important parts of her life, and from those two areas grew her selfless spirit which was evident to all. She was a wonderful wife, mother, sister, grandmother and great-grandmother, who will be dearly missed by her family.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by a daughter, Wendy Rowe Gray, of Trinity; a son, Leonard “Lenny” Ray Rowe Jr., of Trinity; three sisters, Mildred Hankins, Libby Kiser and Shirley Self, all of N. Tazewell, Virginia; two grandchildren, Savannah and Trevor Gray, both of Trinity; and a great grandson, Troy Hodgin, of Trinity. She was preceded in death by her parents, Edward and Bertie Richardson; and five sisters, Helen Riddle, Sue Edmonds, Connie Jean Richardson, Martha Richardson and Sandra Richardson.
A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, April 16, at Floral Garden Park Cemetery in High Point, with Rev. Harold Pope officiating. Memorials may be directed to the Susan G. Komen Foundation (in support of those affected by breast cancer) at 13770 Noel Road, Suite 801889, Dallas, Texas 75380. Cumby Family Funeral Service in Archdale is assisting the family. Condolences may be made through www.cumbyfuneral.com.
