LEXINGTON — Patsy Leigh Grooms, age 75, of Lexington, North Carolina, went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, April 2, 2022. Patsy was born Aug. 18, 1946, in Trinity, NC, to the late Guy Thomas Jarrett and Dorothy Lee Walker Jarrett.
Patsy was a beloved daughter, wife, mother and grandmother who will be missed dearly by all. She was an active member of Heath Church of Lexington.
Patsy was preceded in death by her parents and her beloved dog, Gracie Mae.
Patsy is survived by her husband of 56 years, Joe F. Grooms; son, Joseph Grooms and wife Katherine; grandchildren, Brandi, Elizabeth and Alisha Grooms; and special friend, Sarah Bailey.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Patsy’s name to Heath Church’s Youth Group, 1375 Heath Church Road, Lexington, N.C. 27292.
A visitation for Patsy will take place on Wednesday, April 6, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Sechrest-Davis Funerals of Thomasville. A graveside service will take place on Thursday, April 7, at 11 a.m. at Hopewell United Methodist Church cemetery of Trinity, with Pastor Dan Downing officiating.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.sechrestdavisthomasville.com for the Grooms’ family.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.