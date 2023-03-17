HPTNWS- 3-18-23 WAGNER, PATSY.jpg

HIGH POINT — Patsy Horton Wagner, 92, of High Point, entered into her heavenly home on Tuesday, March 14, 2023, at Novant Presbyterian Medical Center in Charlotte.

A native of Richmond County, Patsy was born in Ellerbe Springs, North Carolina on March 30, 1930 to the late William Wayne Horton and the late Eva Penny Horton. Patsy and her family moved to High Point in 1936. Once her family relocated, Patsy and her family faithfully attended and were actively involved in First Baptist Church. She graduated from High Point High School in the class of 1942; she went on to Greensboro College from 1947-1948, and was a member of the Emerson Literary Society. Patsy was one of the forty one adults that joined together to form Emerywood Baptist Church; she would remain a faithful member of Emerywood Baptist Church until her passing. Patsy had many hobbies and interests such as fishing, swimming, cooking, gardening, knitting, French hand sewing, home decorating, and genealogy research.

