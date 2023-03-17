HIGH POINT — Patsy Horton Wagner, 92, of High Point, entered into her heavenly home on Tuesday, March 14, 2023, at Novant Presbyterian Medical Center in Charlotte.
A native of Richmond County, Patsy was born in Ellerbe Springs, North Carolina on March 30, 1930 to the late William Wayne Horton and the late Eva Penny Horton. Patsy and her family moved to High Point in 1936. Once her family relocated, Patsy and her family faithfully attended and were actively involved in First Baptist Church. She graduated from High Point High School in the class of 1942; she went on to Greensboro College from 1947-1948, and was a member of the Emerson Literary Society. Patsy was one of the forty one adults that joined together to form Emerywood Baptist Church; she would remain a faithful member of Emerywood Baptist Church until her passing. Patsy had many hobbies and interests such as fishing, swimming, cooking, gardening, knitting, French hand sewing, home decorating, and genealogy research.
In her lifetime, Patsy had the opportunity to serve in many different roles, a few of those dearest to her were the opportunity to serve as a Girl Scout leader for nine years, President of the High Point Junior Woman’s Club, member of the Board of Visitors of Greensboro College, Trustee of Oak Ridge Military Academy for 20 years, and after her parents passing, she managed the financial books for Horton Development Company. Patsy was a member of the String and Splinter Club, past member of Emerywood Country Club, and past member of Belvedere Country Club in Hampstead, NC.
On Oct. 25, 1966, Patsy married the love of her life, Mr. James Reitzel “Sonny” Wagner Jr. at the First Baptist Church of Savannah; they shared many happy years together. They shared many common interests such as their love of music and dancing. Together they helped form the Continental Dance Club. They were avid North Carolina Tar Heel fans, attending most of the home football and basketball games, as well as following them to their bowl games.
One of the greatest joys in her life was being a loving mom and GranPat. Her happiest times were spent with her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and her beloved husband, Sonny. Her happiest memories were those that were spent at Topsail beach, NC and Litchfield, SC with her precious family and friends.
In addition to her parents and her husband, Patsy was preceded in death by her only sibling, Dr. Charles Wayne Horton; nieces, Robin Smith, Eva Wright; nephew, Michael Wayne Horton; and great-niece, Victoria “Tory” Smith.
Left to cherish her memory are her daughters, Adrienne Kennedy, Suzanne Kennedy Misiaveg (Bill), Cynthia Kennedy; son, Jay W. Wagner (Leigh); step-son, James “Rick” Reitzel Wagner III (Angela); grandchildren, Andy Misiaveg (Shelley), Christen Sigmon (Josh), Jennifer Carstens (Francois), Julienne Carstens (Tertius) Sarah Catherine Wagner, John Geddie Wagner; 12 great-grandchildren; godson, Patrick Stuart; nephew, Dr. David Horton; nieces, Elizabeth Peress, Lisa Horton Smith; and sister-in-law, Barbara Benfield Horton.
Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m., on Monday, March 20, 2023, at Emerywood Baptist Church with Rev. Roy Fitzgerald officiating. The family will receive friends at Emerywood Baptist Church from 5 p.m. — 8 p.m. on Sunday, March 19, 2023.
Interment will immediately follow the funeral service at Floral Garden Park Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be direct to New Life Family Outreach, 416 Gatewood Ave, High Point, NC 27262; Baptist Children’s Home of North Carolina, 204 Idol St, Thomasville, NC 27360; and/or the Humane Society of the Piedmont, 4527 W Wendover Ave, Greensboro, NC 27409.
Cumby Family Funeral Service, High Point is in charge of arrangements.
