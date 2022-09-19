HIGH POINT — Patsy Lea Horne Fraley, age 88, widow of the late Donald R. Fraley Sr.,
HIGH POINT — Patsy Lea Horne Fraley, age 88, widow of the late Donald R. Fraley Sr.,
passed away on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022.
Born in High Point, she was the daughter of the late Grady and Ora Elizabeth Adams Horne. Mrs. Fraley was retired from Mirro - Products of High Point and attended Mt. Pleasant United Methodist Church of Thomasville. She loved keeping a beautiful home, taking good care of her family, celebrating special occasions by cooking everyone’s favorite dishes, and was an avid reader. Mrs. Fraley leaves a legacy of a loving wife, devoted mother and grandmother, and a faithful servant to her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. She was a shining example of love in action and her absence is felt by all who loved her.
Mrs. Fraley is survived by three sons, Donald “Donnie” Fraley Jr. of Archdale, Keith Fraley of Randleman, and Jon Fraley and wife Heather of Liberty; a granddaughter, Kerry Fraley Williams and husband Steven; four grandsons, Cameron Fraley and wife Maggie, Jason Fraley, Ryan Fraley and wife Haley, and Brandon Fraley; a great grandson, Parker; and a great grandson due in Nov., Easton Ryan Fraley. In addition to her husband, she was predeceased by two brothers, Bill and Leon Horne.
Graveside services will be held on Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022 at 1 p.m. at Floral Garden Park Cemetery conducted by Rev. Tim Starbuck.
Memorials may be made to Mt. Pleasant United Methodist Church, 6516 Old Greensboro Road, Thomasville, NC 27360 or Hospice of the Piedmont, 1801 Westchester Drive, High Point, NC 27262.
Condolences may be made to the family online at www.cumbyfuneral.com.
Cumby Family Funeral Service, High Point
