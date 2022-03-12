THOMASVILLE — Mrs. Patsy (Pat) Ann Hughes Barnes, 80, a resident of Blakes Court, passed away on Thursday, March 10, 2022 at Forsyth Medical Center. She was born on September 18, 1941 in Davidson County, NC to William Fuller Hughes and Lula Jane Starbuck Hughes. She worked as a dietician for Delta Airlines for 13 years and later taught kindergarten and 1st grade at Tabernacle Baptist Church in Florida. She was a member of Pleasant Grove United Methodist Church, where she was active in the backpack ministry.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brothers, Clarence, Fred, and Paul Hughes; and her sisters, Myrtle Ridge, Viola Varner, Louise (Ditsy) Hughes, and Nancy Nifong.
On October 13, 1962, she married Henry Weldon Barnes, who survives of the home; also surviving are her sons, Kenneth Barnes and wife Elizabeth of St. Cloud, FL, Keith Barnes and wife Barbara of LaGrande, IL and Lee Allen Barnes and partner Danny Neil of Tool, TX; three grandchildren, Katie Barnes, John Barnes, and Lindsay Barnes; great-granddaughter, Harper; her sister, Beatrice Gordon of Lexington; and numerous nieces and nephews.
A funeral service will be held on Monday, March 14, 2022 at 1:00 PM at Pleasant Grove United Methodist Church in Randolph County with Rev. Brad Treece officiating. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends on Monday one hour prior to the service from 12:00 — 1:00 PM at the church. Memorials may be directed to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or to Pleasant Grove UMC, 8114 Old US Highway 64, Lexington, NC 27292.
