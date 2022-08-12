HPTNWS- 8-13-22 WEBB, PATRICK.jpg

NASHVILLE — Our beloved son died suddenly in his home, and went home to be with our Lord on Thursday August 4, 2022 in Nashville, TN.

He is survived by his daughter Skylar, son Jackson, and former wife Brittany of Nolensville, TN. He is also survived by his parents, Don and Susie Webb of High Point, brother Christian (Tafie) of High Point, sister Jasmine (Mitch) Vakerics of Arlington, VA and nephew Webb and niece Charlotte, brother Aaron of High Point, and sister Faith of Greensboro. He also has many aunts, uncles and cousins from many states.

