NASHVILLE — Our beloved son died suddenly in his home, and went home to be with our Lord on Thursday August 4, 2022 in Nashville, TN.
He is survived by his daughter Skylar, son Jackson, and former wife Brittany of Nolensville, TN. He is also survived by his parents, Don and Susie Webb of High Point, brother Christian (Tafie) of High Point, sister Jasmine (Mitch) Vakerics of Arlington, VA and nephew Webb and niece Charlotte, brother Aaron of High Point, and sister Faith of Greensboro. He also has many aunts, uncles and cousins from many states.
Patrick graduated from Andrews High School in High Point, and attended Appalachian State. He spent several years working at Ruth’s Chris in Nashville, TN before working as a real estate agent for the past 20 years in the Nashville area. He was so proud of his children and loved being with people. He always wanted everyone to have a good time and to be happy. His smile always lit up the room.
He loved the beach, fishing, and sailing. His ashes will be spread by his family next spring or summer at the family home at Duck, NC. A celebration of his life will be held at Waller Chapel in Nolensville, TN at 4 p.m. on his 45th birthday, Saturday, August 13.
