THOMASVILLE — Patrick (Pat) White, of Thomasville, NC, passed from this life to be with our Lord on July 23, 2023, at Hospice Home, High Point, NC.
He was born in Oscoda, MI, in the middle of a blizzard, in an empty Army hospital at the end of World War II on April 25, 1945. The doctor did not expect him to survive the night, but he did and we were blessed with his presence for 78 years.
He is a US Coast Guard veteran and retired from the Army Audit Agency at Fort Bragg.
Pat is survived by his beloved wife and best friend Joan White of the home, five children, ten grandchildren and five great-grandchildren, all of whom he loved dearly.
A Memorial Mass will be held on Saturday, August 12, 2023, at Our Lady of the Highways Catholic Church, 943 Ball Park Road, Thomasville, NC 27360 at 1 p.m. The family will receive friends in the church one hour prior to the Mass service.
Memorials may be directed to Hospice of the Piedmont, 1801 Westchester Drive, High Point, NC 27262; and Our Lady of the Highways Catholic Church.
The family is under the care of Sechrest-Davis Funerals & Cremations of Thomasville. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.sechrestdavisthomasville.com - select obituaries.
