JAMESTOWN — Patrick Michael Mattern, 80, of Jamestown, North Carolina, passed away from the unrelenting progression of pancreatic cancer on Sept. 8, 2022.
Pat was born on March 4, 1942 in Baltimore, Maryland. He attended Penn State where he received a BS Degree in Biology. He furthered his studies at Syracuse University where he received an MS Degree in Education and a PhD Degree in Reading Education.
Pat married his wife Chris in 1970. They met at Syracuse University when Pat was a Doctoral candidate fellow, and Chris was a Master's student fellow. It was love at first sight when they attended their first joint orientation meeting. Their marriage continued for 52 happy and joyful years, only to be ended by Pat's passing.
Pat was a high school biology teacher, a college professor and, before his retirement, President and CEO of the educational consulting firm Horizons for Learning. At Horizons, Pat created reading and math enrichment programs for elementary and high school students that were implemented in underserved rural communities throughout the Southeast. Helping children grow and blossom was the most rewarding endeavor of his lifetime's work.
Always the educator and, in keeping with his giving spirit, Pat is donating his remains to High Point University Willed Body Program. No services will be held. Instead, he asks that friends and loved ones celebrate his memory in their own way in those moments when he is in their thoughts.
If you wish to do so, online condolences may be made at Pat's Tribute Page at www.cumbyfuneral.com. Cumby Family Funeral Service in High Point is assisting the family.
