Patrick Mattern

Patrick Mattern

JAMESTOWN — Patrick Michael Mattern, 80, of Jamestown, North Carolina, passed away from the unrelenting progression of pancreatic cancer on Sept. 8, 2022.

Pat was born on March 4, 1942 in Baltimore, Maryland. He attended Penn State where he received a BS Degree in Biology. He furthered his studies at Syracuse University where he received an MS Degree in Education and a PhD Degree in Reading Education.

Trending Videos