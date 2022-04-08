HIGH POINT— Patricia Wilson, 62, passed away Friday, April 8, 2022 at Hospice Home at High Point.
Funeral arrangements are incomplete at Phillips Funeral Service, Inc.
Mostly cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 38F. W winds at 15 to 25 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph..
Updated: April 8, 2022 @ 5:39 pm
