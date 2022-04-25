THOMASVILLE — Mrs. Patricia Whitman Sowers, 83, a resident of Thomasville passed away on Sunday, April 24, 2022 at her home. She was born on April 17, 1939 in Greenville, SC to the late Paris Whitman and Fanny Hoyle Whitman. A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, April 27, 2022 at 2 p.m. at the JC Green & Sons Chapel in Thomasville. The family will greet friends prior to the service from 1 to 2 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial will follow the service at Holly Hill Memorial Park Cemetery in Thomasville. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to Hospice of the Piedmont, 1801 Westchester Dr, High Point, NC 27262. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.jcgreenandsons.com

Trending Videos