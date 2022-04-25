THOMASVILLE — Mrs. Patricia Whitman Sowers, 83, a resident of Thomasville passed away on Sunday, April 24, 2022 at her home. She was born on April 17, 1939 in Greenville, SC to the late Paris Whitman and Fanny Hoyle Whitman. A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, April 27, 2022 at 2 p.m. at the JC Green & Sons Chapel in Thomasville. The family will greet friends prior to the service from 1 to 2 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial will follow the service at Holly Hill Memorial Park Cemetery in Thomasville. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to Hospice of the Piedmont, 1801 Westchester Dr, High Point, NC 27262. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.jcgreenandsons.com
Trending Recipes
Latest e-Edition
Latest News
- Andrews places well at Neal Morris Invitational
- ALE bust includes local crackdown
- Father will share family’s mental-health journey
- Man charged with attempted murder
- Arrests made in armed robbery
- Rockers look for more consistency at the plate
- HPU ROUNDUP: HPU women’s lacrosse upends Mercer
- Cantlay, Schauffele win Zurich Classic
Most Popular
Articles
- Long-planned industrial park nears development
- Arrests made in armed robbery
- Early voting kicks off this week
- GTCC to reopen Medlin building
- HIGH POINT CONFIDENTIAL: Unknown couple left a baby — and a mystery — behind
- Westchester shuts out Caldwell in rivalry win
- Council mulls uses for virus relief funds
- Police Report 4-23-22
- W. Groome Fulton Jr.
- Finch music series returns April 28
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.