HIGH POINT — Our mother, Patricia Ann White Moore “Patsy”, was born into her heavenly life early in the morning on March 31, 2023, just a few days short of her 89th birthday. Her entry was marked by a glorious sunrise over High Point.
Mom was born on April 3, 1934, the daughter of Woodrow Wilson and Cleo Esther Beatty White. She grew up in Charlotte, graduating from Harding High School. She moved to High Point in 1952 to attend High Point College. She met her husband and the father of her children, David Odell Moore, at HPC and High Point became her permanent home. While at HPC, she was a member of the Sigma Alpha Iota sorority, a member of the Inter-Sorority Council, a cheerleader and Treasurer of the sophomore class. She was named Miss High Point College in 1953 in a contest judged by Dean Martin and Jerry Lewis. The friends Mom made at HPC continued to remain close throughout their lifetimes. Mom was an early member of the Steel Magnolias, an HPC women’s alumnae group that she faithfully attended until her passing.
Mom’s first passion in life was us, her family. She was the devoted mother of three: Sharyn (Roy) Moore Andrews, David (Penny) Odell Moore Jr., and Britt (Karen) White Moore. She was the best Nana to her grandchildren: Sara Britt (Dalton) Andrews Grein, Caitlin Springs Andrews, Ethan Smith Moore, Jacob Brice Moore and Brennen (Franklin) Moore Irvin. And Nana was so proud of her two great grandchildren Elizabeth “Libby” Andrews Grein and Pleasant Hunter Dalton Grein, who could get away with so much more than her kids or grandkids. Mom is also survived by her sister, Peggy Cunningham and her brother, Jack (Linda) Paxton and her sister-in-law, Brenda Moore, as well as many nieces and nephews, and great nieces and great nephews, all of whom she loved dearly, and doted on as Aunt Patsy.
We were blessed that Mom’s first job was ‘stay-at-home-mom’. She was a room mother, PTA president, team mother, vacation Bible School teacher, carpool driver, booster club member — whatever she needed to do to support us, she was. As we grew into adulthood, Mom went to work at a medical office to fill in for two weeks but ended up working for almost 40 years. She loved ‘her little’ patients and was dedicated to helping them get the best possible medical care. She retired at age 82, after suffering a fall on the way into the office.
Our family appreciates all the support we have received on this journey. Thank you to the ladies who helped us care for Mom in her home for the year after her stroke — Angela, Teacora, Dee, Taesha, and her granddaughter Caitlin; and the staff on the Hayworth Hall at Pennybyrn who cared for Mom for the last 15 months of her earthly life.
Mom was a dedicated member of First United Methodist Church and a memorial service will be held at the church in High Point on Tuesday, April 4, 2023 at 2 p.m. In memory of Mom, please feel free to wear orange. The family will receive friends at Cumby Family Funeral Service, 1015 Eastchester Drive, High Point on Monday, April 3 from 5:30 to 7:30.
In lieu of flowers the family request that memorials may be directed to First United Methodist Church, 512 N. Main Street, High Point, NC 27262 or to the Steel Magnolias Scholarship Fund, c/o Bradley Taylor, High Point University, One University Parkway, High Point, NC 27268. Online condolences may be made on her memorial page at www.cumbyfuneral.com
Arrangements by Cumby Family Funeral Service, High Point.
