HIGH POINT — Our mother, Patricia Ann White Moore “Patsy”, was born into her heavenly life early in the morning on March 31, 2023, just a few days short of her 89th birthday. Her entry was marked by a glorious sunrise over High Point.

Mom was born on April 3, 1934, the daughter of Woodrow Wilson and Cleo Esther Beatty White. She grew up in Charlotte, graduating from Harding High School. She moved to High Point in 1952 to attend High Point College. She met her husband and the father of her children, David Odell Moore, at HPC and High Point became her permanent home. While at HPC, she was a member of the Sigma Alpha Iota sorority, a member of the Inter-Sorority Council, a cheerleader and Treasurer of the sophomore class. She was named Miss High Point College in 1953 in a contest judged by Dean Martin and Jerry Lewis. The friends Mom made at HPC continued to remain close throughout their lifetimes. Mom was an early member of the Steel Magnolias, an HPC women’s alumnae group that she faithfully attended until her passing.

