Updated: August 26, 2022 @ 7:00 pm
HIGH POINT — Patricia Elizabeth White Branch, 83, of High Point, passed away Tuesday, August 23, 2022, at The Meridian Center in High Point.
The family will hold a celebration of Patricia’s life at a later date.
Wright Funerals-Cremations, High Point is in charge of arrangements.
