WINNABOW — Patricia Ann Robinson, age 87 of Winnabow, NC, passed away to be with her Lord and Savior on March 14, 2022. She was a Southern Baptist. Patricia’s hobbies were painting art, singing and doing seasonal crafts. She was a homemaker and loved her family.
Preceded in death by her husband, Gerald J. Robinson; son, Randall C. Robinson; parents, E.L. Tillotson and Stella Norman.
She is survived by three daughters, Amanda Poole (Tim), Suzanne Terhune (Bruce), Elizabeth Caudill (Donnie); sister, Joyce Wall; daughter in-law, Brenda Robinson; seven grandchildren, Nicole King (Tony), Matthew Matteson (Aubrey), Nathan Robinson (Megan), Maya Robinson (Jan Ising), Joseph Matteson (Jessica), Harmony Caudill and Hunter Caudill; seven great grandchildren, Haley, Ariana, Lilly, Jack, James, Jonah and Hattie Joy; one grand dog, Maggie Mae Terhune.
Funeral service will be held Thursday, March 17, 2022, at 12 noon at White Funeral and Cremation Service, 603 Ocean Hwy E., Bolivia, NC 28422. Graveside service will follow at Peace Memorial Baptist Church cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to service.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial donations be made to Lower Cape Fear LifeCare Foundation, 1414 Physicians Dr., Wilmington, NC 28401.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.whitefuneralservicesupply.com for the Robinson family.
White Funeral and Cremation Service, 603 Ocean Highway East, Bolivia, NC
