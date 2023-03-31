KERNERSVILLE — Patricia Ann “Pat” Scales Smith, 77, of Kernersville, passed away Wednesday, March 29, 2023, at Moses Cone Hospital.
Born Oct. 7, 1945, in Forsyth County, she was a daughter of the late Joseph Daniel Scales Sr. and the late Nell Ruth Griffin Scales. Pat is a retired registered nurse having worked for Quaker Medical Group for 22 years, and High Point Neurology for six years. She was a longtime member of Green Street Baptist Church.
Pat is survived by her husband, Larry William Smith of the home; daughter, Jennifer Smith (Will Haas) of High Point; granddaughter, Ariel Phillips (Brandon); grandsons, Leland Haas, and Hayden Haas.
Funeral services will be conducted at 3 p.m. Sunday, April 2, 2023, at Green Street Baptist Church with Rev. Alan Cox officiating. Burial will be Monday in Floral Garden Park.
The family will receive friends from 2 p.m. until 2:45 p.m. prior to the service at the church.
Memorial contributions may be made to Green Street Baptist Church.
Wright Funerals-Cremations, High Point is in charge of arrangements.
