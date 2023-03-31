HPTNWS- 4-1-23 SMITH, PATRICIA.jpg

KERNERSVILLE — Patricia Ann “Pat” Scales Smith, 77, of Kernersville, passed away Wednesday, March 29, 2023, at Moses Cone Hospital.

Born Oct. 7, 1945, in Forsyth County, she was a daughter of the late Joseph Daniel Scales Sr. and the late Nell Ruth Griffin Scales. Pat is a retired registered nurse having worked for Quaker Medical Group for 22 years, and High Point Neurology for six years. She was a longtime member of Green Street Baptist Church.

Trending Videos