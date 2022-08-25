HIGH POINT — Mrs. Patricia “Pat” Ann Kenny Vitt, 89, resident of Harmony at Greensboro, died August 23, 2022 at Moses Cone Memorial Hospital.
Mrs. Vitt was born March 31, 1933 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, a daughter to Thomas J. and Elizabeth Cecilia Gallagher Kenny. She was a resident of this area since 1976 and was a member of Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church in High Point where she enjoyed volunteering with Meals on Wheels. Pat also volunteered with the board of elections, working the polls in November. In her leisure time, she loved playing bridge and was an avid reader. On May 3, 1958, she married Leonard Paul Vitt who preceded her in death on Nov. 24, 2019.
Surviving are her three children, Tom Vitt (Cynthia Hull) of Myrtle Beach, SC, Mary Edmonds (Timothy) of Greensboro and James Vitt (Amy) of Tucson, AZ; and three grandchildren, Emily Edmonds, John Edmonds and Lily Vitt. She was a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother and friend.
A memorial mass will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 16, at Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church in High Point with Reverend Thomas P. Norris O.S.F.S., officiating. Her interment will take place in the church columbarium during the mass. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service and a reception will be held following the service, both at the church.
Memorials may be directed to Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church at 4145 Johnson St. High Point, NC 27265. Cumby Family Funeral Service in High Point is assisting the family. Condolences may be made through www.cumbyfuneral.com.
