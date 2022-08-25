HIGH POINT — Mrs. Patricia “Pat” Ann Kenny Vitt, 89, resident of Harmony at Greensboro, died August 23, 2022 at Moses Cone Memorial Hospital.

Mrs. Vitt was born March 31, 1933 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, a daughter to Thomas J. and Elizabeth Cecilia Gallagher Kenny. She was a resident of this area since 1976 and was a member of Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church in High Point where she enjoyed volunteering with Meals on Wheels. Pat also volunteered with the board of elections, working the polls in November. In her leisure time, she loved playing bridge and was an avid reader. On May 3, 1958, she married Leonard Paul Vitt who preceded her in death on Nov. 24, 2019.

Trending Videos