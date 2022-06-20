SOPHIA — Patricia M. Farlow peacefully passed away to enter the kingdom of Heaven to be with her Lord on June 17, 2022. Known to most as “Pat” she was a loving mother, wife, daughter, sister, aunt, and friend to so many. She had courageously fought against cancer for four years never giving up or giving in. A woman of tremendous faith, she never once prayed for herself to be healed but rather that her journey with cancer be utilized in the manner that God would direct. In doing so, she inspired so many with her unyielding faith and testimonies of God’s blessings. Each year since being diagnosed she would set yearly goals; every year those included “beat cancer” and “bring at least one person to Christ.”
Pat was born on Oct. 16, 1950. She was preceded in death by her father, the Rev. H. Garland McDowell, a younger brother, Jerry G. McDowell, her mother-in-law Sarah Mae Farlow, a sister-in-law Sarah Kennerly (husband John), and brother-in-law Isaac Farlow. She is survived by her loving husband of 52 years, Joel Jason Farlow, of the home in Sophia and her son, Todd Jason Farlow, of Mooresville. She is also survived by her loving mother, Dorothy O. McDowell, of Archdale. In addition to her husband, son, and mother, Pat is survived by two brothers Micah L. McDowell (wife Jerri) of Archdale and Keith M. McDowell (companion Debbie) of Climax; her sister-in-laws LeeAnn McDowell, Lois Saunders (husband Morris), Eunice Segers, and Vickie Farlow along with 18 nieces and nephews, numerous cousins, great nieces and nephews and great great nieces and nephews, and countless beloved friends and church family.
The family wishes to give specific thanks to nephew Jeffrey I. Farlow and wife Marie Farlow, sister-in-law Jerri McDowell, and Netta Baker for all of their help and assistance with Pat and her numerous trips to Wake Forest Baptist Hospital. In addition, the family wishes to thank the staff of Wake Forest Baptist Hospital for their wonderful care and treatment.
The family will hold visitation from 6-8 p.m. on Monday, June 20, at Cumby Family Funeral Service in Archdale. Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, June 21, at Mt. Olive Wesleyan Church in Sophia. Her interment will follow in the church cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial donations be made to Mt. Olive Wesleyan Church at 3290 Mt. Olive Church Rd., Sophia, NC 27350 or to Brenner Children’s Hospital at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center, Medical Center Blvd. Winston-Salem, NC 27157.
Cumby Family Funeral Service in Archdale is assisting the family.
Condolences may be made through www.cumbyfuneral.com.
