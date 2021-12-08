HIGH POINT – Patricia Ann Landreth Peacock was born on June 17, 1942 in Forsyth County and passed away Dec. 6, 2021 surrounded by her loving family at the Hospice Home in High Point.
Pat was preceded in death by her husband, Gary Peacock and parents, Luther Landreth and Frances Beshears Landreth. Those left to cherish her memory are her sons, Todd Peacock and Eric Peacock (Ashley), of High Point; brothers, Ron Landreth (Susan) and Rick Landreth of Clemmons; sister, Diane Jarvis (John) of Lewisville; and her grandchildren, Cody Peacock, Trent Peacock, Mackenzie Peacock and Adam Peacock.
Pat was affectionately known as “Paca” by her family and friends. She worked with the 4 year old class at Wesley Memorial School for many years. She was a member of Westchester Baptist Church.
A memorial service will be held on Friday, Dec. 10, 2021 at 11 a.m. at Westchester Baptist Church, 135 Westchester Drive, High Point, North Carolina. Dr. Rev. Eric Peacock will officiate. An inurnment at Floral Garden Park Cemetery will follow the service.
The family asks that memorials in Pat’s name be sent to Westchester Baptist Church, P.O. Box 5188, High Point, North Carolina, 27262.
Cumby Family Funeral Service in High Point is assisting the family. Condolences may be shared on Pat’s tribute page at www.cumbyfuneral.com.
