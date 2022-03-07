ARCHDALE — Patricia Ruth Greer, 69, died Saturday, March 5, 2022, at Randolph Hospice Home.
She was born Aug. 17, 1952, in Wythe County, Virginia, and was the daughter of Della Louise Long Greer and the late Frank Monroe Greer Jr. Patricia worked many years with Wright of Thomasville and was former owner and operator of Smart Stitch in Trinity. She enjoyed cooking and going to drag races.
Patricia is survived by her mother, Della Long Greer, of Rural Retreat, Virginia; daughter, Christy Miles (Jerad) of Sophia; grandsons, Kyle Cox, of Trinity, and Chris Cox (Brittany) of Archdale; great-granddaughter, Addison Cox; special friend, Robert Sabo, of Archdale; and several special cousins.
A private memorial service will be held at a later date.
Condolences may be sent to the family online on Patricia’s tribute page at www.cumbyfuneral.com.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Randolph, 416 Vision Drive, Asheboro, N.C. 27203.
Cumby Family Funeral Service in Archdale is serving the Greer family.
