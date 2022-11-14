TRINITY — Patricia “Ann” Koonts, age 75, passed away at her home, Nov. 10, 2022.
Ann was a resident of High Point most of her life. She was born May 9, 1947 in Davidson County; daughter of James Corbett and Norma Hurley who both preceded her in death. Ann retired from the Social Services in High point where she worked for many years. She is also preceded in death by her husband Charles Koonts.
Ann is survived by her daughter, Lisa Koonts Damron and husband Darrell Damron, two granddaughters Hope Damron Bulla and husband Tyler Bulla, and Allie Damron, whom she adored and loved. Ann is also survived by an uncle of Troy, NC Dolen Corbett and wife Dot Corbett. Ann also leaves behind a beloved dog “Finley.” Ann enjoyed going to church where she was a member at Trinity Baptist Church, and spending time with her daughter and granddaughters. Ann was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother.
A Celebration of Ann’s life will be held 11 a.m. at Cumby Family Funeral Service Chapel in Archdale, NC Wednesday Nov. 16, 2022, with Reverend Steve Jarvis officiating. Entombment will follow in Floral Garden Memorial Park Mausoleum. Visitation is at 10 a.m. on Nov. 16, 2022 at Cumby Family Funeral home. Memorials may be made to Trinity Baptist Church 6499 NC-62, Trinity NC 27370
Online condolences may be made on her memorial page at www.cumbyfuneral.com Arrangements by Cumby Family Funeral Service, Archdale.
