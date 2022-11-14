HPTNWS- 11-15-22 KOONTS, PATRICIA.jpg

TRINITY — Patricia “Ann” Koonts, age 75, passed away at her home, Nov. 10, 2022.

Ann was a resident of High Point most of her life. She was born May 9, 1947 in Davidson County; daughter of James Corbett and Norma Hurley who both preceded her in death. Ann retired from the Social Services in High point where she worked for many years. She is also preceded in death by her husband Charles Koonts.

