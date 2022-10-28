HPTNWS- 10-29-22 GYANT, PATRICIA.jpg

HIGH POINT— Mrs. Patricia Ann Payne Gyant gained her Heavenly wings on Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, at her family home. She was born on Nov. 11, 1936, in High Point, NC, a daughter of the late Samuel Tillman Sr., and Helen Payne.

Fondly called “Pat” by family and friends, Patricia was educated in the Guilford County Public Schools, and was a proud graduate of William Penn High School. She enjoyed being a majorette in the Tiger Marching Band, getting involved in a variety of school activities and participating in the Pointers Club. Patricia received her Associate Degree from Guilford Technical Institute (now Guilford Technical Community College) and retired from PPG Industries as an office manager.

