HIGH POINT— Mrs. Patricia Ann Payne Gyant gained her Heavenly wings on Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, at her family home. She was born on Nov. 11, 1936, in High Point, NC, a daughter of the late Samuel Tillman Sr., and Helen Payne.
Fondly called “Pat” by family and friends, Patricia was educated in the Guilford County Public Schools, and was a proud graduate of William Penn High School. She enjoyed being a majorette in the Tiger Marching Band, getting involved in a variety of school activities and participating in the Pointers Club. Patricia received her Associate Degree from Guilford Technical Institute (now Guilford Technical Community College) and retired from PPG Industries as an office manager.
Patricia dedicated her life to Christ at an early age. She loved the Lord and let her light shine through her words and actions. She was a faithful member of Greater First United Baptist Church, where she served as an usher and worked with the Youth Department during Vacation Bible School.
Patricia leaves to carry on her memories: her loving husband of 66 years, Linwood Gyant Jr.; one son, Myrick L. Gyant; three siblings, Samuel Tillman Jr. (Ester) and James Tillman (Alfreda) of Hickory, NC, and Thomas Tillman (Janice) of Gaffney, SC; as well as her family, a community of loved ones, great neighbors, other relatives, and a host of dear friends.
Funeral service will be held Monday, Oct. 31, 2022 at 12 p.m. at Greater First United Baptist Church. Interment will follow at Carolina Biblical Gardens. The family will receive friends at the church from 11:30 a.m. until 12 p.m.
Final arrangements are entrusted to Phillips Funeral Service, Inc.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.