MAIDEN — Pat Dorsey Sykes Jr., age 64, of Maiden, NC, joined his Heavenly Father on Friday, Jan. 27, 2023. The family will receive friends on Saturday, Feb. 11, at Covenant Church in Lincolnton, 2 – 3 p.m. A memorial service will follow.
Pat (“P.D.”) was born April 24, 1958, in Morganton, to the late Pat Sykes Sr. and Becky Sykes. He is a graduate of Lincolnton High School’s class of 1976 and lived in Lincolnton most of his adult life. He is also preceded in death by his sister, Cathy Sykes Harrell.
He is survived by his daughter, Nicole Sykes Mullen (Alex) of Lincolnton, NC; son, Pat Sykes III (Courtney) of Chester, VA; sister, Debby Sykes Brandon (Steve) of Cleveland, TN; sister, Penny Sykes Creasman (Benjy) of Thomasville, NC; brother-in-law, Billy Harrell of Raleigh, NC; granddaughters, Karis and Kelsie Mullen, and multiple nieces and nephews, along with their children.
Memorials may be made to Hebron Colony Ministries in Boone, NC via www.hebroncolony.org for their profound impact they had on Pat’s life and eternal salvation.
