MAIDEN — Pat Dorsey Sykes Jr., age 64, of Maiden, NC, joined his Heavenly Father on Friday, Jan. 27, 2023. The family will receive friends on Saturday, Feb. 11, at Covenant Church in Lincolnton, 2 – 3 p.m. A memorial service will follow.

Pat (“P.D.”) was born April 24, 1958, in Morganton, to the late Pat Sykes Sr. and Becky Sykes. He is a graduate of Lincolnton High School’s class of 1976 and lived in Lincolnton most of his adult life. He is also preceded in death by his sister, Cathy Sykes Harrell.

