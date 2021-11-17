HIGH POINT – Pastor Elijah B. Freeman Jr. was born Oct. 6, 1946, in John’s Island, South Carolina. He was the first-born son to Elijah B. and Ella York Freeman and third child of 12 siblings. On Nov. 14, 2021, husband, father, friend, and fighter for freedom, justice, and equality, “E.B”, laid down his heavy burden to rest with the Lord.
Pastor Freeman was a “native of John’s Island, SC, grew up on the Island and was spiritually nurtured in Hebron United Presbyterian Church, attended Promise Land Elementary and Mt. Zion Elementary schools, and graduated in 1965 from Haut Gap High School. In May 1966, he ventured to Brooklyn, New York, with a short tenure and later returned to North Carolina in August 1966. He was the first of his church’s long history of 100 years to attend college. He was the first and only pastor/minister from the Hebron United Presbyterian Church. He began his higher educational pursuits by matriculating at Kittrell College, Kittrell, NC, where he received his Associate of Science Degree in business education. He received his Bachelor of Science in business administration from Barber-Scotia College, Concord, NC, and his Master of Divinity Degree in theological and pastoral studies from Johnson C. Smith Seminary at the Interdenominational Theological Center (ITC) in Atlanta, GA.” He completed post graduate studies at Columbia Seminary, Decatur, GA, and ITC. His pastorate expanded “37 years; 13 years at Dulatown United Presbyterian Church and 23 years 3 months at St Paul Presbyterian Church (USA), High Point, NC, one year at Trinity and Bethlehem United Presbyterian Churches, Sumter, SC. During his tenure at St. Paul, he managed to lead the congregation into a new membership growth and secured a facility with the purchase of 7.3 acres of land and helped construct a fellowship hall for church worship and a place for special events. He also was employed with High Point Housing Authority as a community coordinator for their residents. He worked as a substitute teacher in the Guilford County Schools system for four years.”
Pastor Freeman was preceded in death by his parents, Elijah B. Freeman, Sr, and Ella York Freeman; sisters Francis E. Freeman, Barbara Jean Freeman, and Catherine Joanna Freeman-Greene; and brother Felder Bobby Freeman.
Pastor Freeman leaves to cherish his memories and continue his legacy, his wife, Delores B. Freeman; son, Dr. Steven C. Freeman-Muhammad (Dr. Maisha); six sisters, Nancy F. Hipp (Thomas), Artha Mae F. Smith, Evelynn F. Singleton, Mary F. Bonneau (William), Kathleen F. Smith, Jacquelyn F. Smith; brother, George Freeman Sr. (Esther); three grandchildren; seven godchildren; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other loving relatives and caring friends, all of whom will miss him dearly.
A Celebration will be given at 9:30 a.m., on Saturday, Nov. 20 at St. Paul Presbyterian Church, 309 Summit Rd., High Point. Visitation is from 9 to 9:30 a.m. Online condolences may be made at www.johnsonandsonsinc.com. In lieu of flowers please send donations to Dulatown Outreach Center, Inc. and Kwanza a Family in Caldwell County, PO Box 679, Lenoir, NC 28645.
