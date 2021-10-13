TRINITY — Parmalee Alford Brooks, 91, died Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021 at her residence.
She was born May 13, 1930 in Davidson County and was the daughter of the late Oscar and Addie Williams Alford. Lea worked in the textile industry with Silver Knit Hosiery and Nimbus Tech and was a later self-employed beautician. She was a member of Hope Chapel Baptist Church and was a Christian lady who loved the Lord. She loved her family and was a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother and friend.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by daughter, Vickie Baldwin; sister, Jackie Tucker; and brothers, Boyd Alford and Garland Alford.
Lea is survived by her husband, Raymond Calvin Brooks Jr., whom she married on August 16, 1974; three children, Lynn Gribble of Archdale, Michael Potts of Trinity and Donnie Potts (Elena) of Julian; and five grandchildren, Derrick Welch (Sharon), Jonathan Baldwin, Michelle Crafton, Jeff Potts and Jeremy Potts.
Private graveside service celebrating Lea’s life will be held at Holly Hill Memorial Park Cemetery.
Condolences may be sent to the family online on Lea’s tribute page at www.cumbyfuneral.com.
For those who prefer, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Randolph County, 416 Vision Drive, Asheboro, NC 27205.
Cumby Family Funeral Service in Archdale is serving the Brooks family.
