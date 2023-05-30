HIGH POINT — Paralee Akin Brinson (Mrs. Joe Mills Brinson) transitioned peacefully from this life to the next on May 20, 2023 at the age of 100 years. She was a resident of River Landing at Sandy Ridge in Colfax, NC from 2003 until her death. Paralee was the daughter of Louise Gunnells and Lawrence Randall Akin and grew up in Atlanta, GA where she met
Joe Mills Brinson in 1943 during World
soon married and moved to his hometown of High Point NC after the war where they made their home at the family farm known as Brinwood Farm, south of High Point in
Over the seventy plus years that Paralee made High Point her home, she was actively involved in her church at Wesley Memorial United Methodist Church along with a number of community organizations.
She is survived by two sons: Joe Mills Brinson Jr and wife, Barbara. Robert Akin Brinson and wife, Ann, both of High Point; five grandchildren: Adriane Bass and husband, Brian, Jay Brinson, and wife, Claire, Erin Fawcett and husband, Dustin, Will Brinson and Charlie Brinson; six great grandchildren: Ryder Bass, Jordan Bass, Thomas Brinson, Joseph Brinson, Robbie Brinson and Finley Fawcett.
Paralee is also survived by a legion of nurses, CNA’s, staff and caregivers at RiverLanding, all of whom she considered family and adored for the special love, care and patience they showed her and the other residents.
A Memorial Service will be held for Paralee on Saturday, June 3, at 3 p.m., at RiverLanding at Sandy Ridge in Colfax (1575 John Knox Dr., Colfax, NC 27235) in the Health Care Multi-Purpose Room. The service will be followed by a reception and opportunity to visit with the family in the adjoining Bistro. Rev. Ann Brinson and Chaplain Robbin Mundy will officiate with assistance from Cumby Family Funeral Services. A more complete tribute may be found at www.cumbyfuneral.com. Memorials should be directed to RiverLanding at Sandy Ridge.
