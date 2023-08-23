HIGH POINT — August 18, 1926 -- July 7, 2023
Pansy Rae Henderson Whicker Williams peacefully passed away at Shannon Gray Rehabilitation Center in Jamestown, North Carolina on July 7, 2023.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
HIGH POINT — August 18, 1926 -- July 7, 2023
Pansy Rae Henderson Whicker Williams peacefully passed away at Shannon Gray Rehabilitation Center in Jamestown, North Carolina on July 7, 2023.
A memorial service will be held 2 p.m. Saturday, August 26, 2023 in the chapel of Cumby Family Funeral Service, High Point with the Reverend Mike Goode officiating. The family will greet friends in the Life Tribute Center of Cumby Family Funeral Service following the service. Memorials in her honor can be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or to the charity of one’s choice. Online memorials and a complete obituary may be viewed at www.cumbyfuneral.com
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.