TRINITY – Pansy Myers Dildine, 88, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Wednesday, Oct. 6, 2021.
She was born on April 13, 1933 in Iredell County, a daughter of the late George and Annie Vestal Myers. A resident of this area most of her life, she was a longtime member of Allendale Baptist church, where she had served as a Sunday school teacher and choir member. Pansy enjoyed cooking; especially chicken and dumplings, and also enjoyed cross-stitching and doing puzzles. Another favorite pastime was reading; particularly the bible. Her biggest love and the thing she was most proud of, beside her love of the Lord, was her family and her grandchildren and great grandchildren. She was a loving mother, grandmother and great grandmother and will be dearly missed. In addition to her parents, preceding her in death were her husband, Johnny Dildine, her daughters, Karen Taylor and Judy Jolly; two grandchildren, Tiffany Dildine and Dawson Hendrix; her sisters, Rosa Deese, Alberta Manuel and Margaret Whitehart and her brothers, George Myers and Pete Myers.
She leaves to cherish her memory; her sons, Gene Dildine and Steve Dildine and his wife, Virgie; her sister, Virginia Grant; her grandchildren, Davie Dildine and his wife, Darcy, Barry Dildine and his wife, Amy, Scott Jolly and his wife Stephanie, Starla Garcia and her husband, Jorge, and Spencer Livengood; her great grandchildren, Dylan, Cameron, Brianna, Madison, Keleigh and her husband, Kaleb, Camryn, Kendall and Kelsey. Also surviving are a number of nieces and nephews and special friends.
A service to celebrate Pansy’s life will be held on Monday, Oct. 11, at 11 a.m., from the Allendale Baptist Church, with Pastor David Younger officiating. The committal service will follow in Floral Garden Memorial Park Cemetery. Her family will receive friends on Sunday, Oct. 10, from 5 until 7 p.m., at Cumby Family Funeral Service of Archdale.
The family would like to thank the staff of Hospice of Randolph County for their love and care given to Pansy, and her family.
Online condolences may be made and Pansy’s tribute page at www.cumbyfuneral.com. Services are in the care of Cumby Family Funeral Service of Archdale.
