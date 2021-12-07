TRINITY — Pamela “Pam” Marie Hazelwood Short, 53, died Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021, at her residence.
She was born Jan. 8, 1968, in High Point and was the daughter of Judy Fox Rupard and the late Sherman Dewey Hazelwood. Prior to her disability retirement, she had worked as a nursing assistant for nursing homes and in-home care.
In addition to her father, she was preceded in death by her step-father, David Rupard.
Pam is survived by her mother, Judy Rupard, of Trinity; daughters, Megan Hazelwood of High Point, Brittany Short of Winston-Salem and Kristina Short of Pleasant Garden; four grandchildren, Blake Fleming, Brandon Leo Lawson, Allie Short and Layla Gurkin; sister, Sandi Priddy (James) of High Point; nephews, Noah Lewis (fiancé, Casey Simpson) and Zachary Priddy; extended family, Phillip Lewis (Diana) and their daughter, Emma; and her beloved dog, Molly.
There will be a gathering of family and friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 10, 2021, at Cumby Family Funeral Service in Archdale.
Condolences may be sent to the family online on Pam’s tribute page at www.cumbyfuneral.com.
Cumby Family Funeral Service in Archdale is serving the Short family.
