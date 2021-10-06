WINSTON-SALEM — Pamela Chanove Peterson, age 68, passed away on Monday, Oct. 4, 2021.
Pamela was born Sept. 24, 1953 in Baton Rouge, LA; a daughter of the late George H. Chanove Sr. and Zelica Bourgogne Chanove. After high school, Pam graduated nursing school and became a registered nurse. Shortly after, she moved to Colorado and worked at Rose Medical Center in Denver, and later Poudre Valley Hospital in Ft. Collins. While caring for patients, Pam went back to school to earn her Master’s Degree in Hospital Administration. She then moved to High Point, NC to take on the role as Director of Cardiology at High Point Regional Hospital. Pam later retired and moved to Winston-Salem where she volunteered with the First Harvest Food Bank and spent time and worked with her group at Gratitude AA. She loved the beach and being on the water, and she will be missed by many. Pam was preceded in death by her brother, George Chanove Jr.
Surviving are her son, Kipp Hollingsworth and his wife Melanie; two grandsons, Hudson and Stone Hollingsworth; four sisters, Mona C. Williams, Rose Anne C. Amato, Marie C. Begley, and Sandy C. Wicker. She is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.
There are no services scheduled at this time. Memorials may be made to the First Harvest Food Bank, Gratitude AA, or to any addiction treatment organization.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at
www.sechrestdavis
phillipsavenue.com for the Peterson family.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.