HIGH POINT — Mrs. Pamela “Pam” Lynn Riley Brock, 70, resident of High Point, died January 26, 2023, at Moses Cone Memorial Hospital in Greensboro.

She was born November 16, 1952, in High Point, a daughter to the late Troy A. and Alma Smith Riley. As a resident of this area all her life, she was an agent for the High Point Enterprise and later worked for Expert Newsrack.

