HIGH POINT — Mrs. Pamela “Pam” Lynn Riley Brock, 70, resident of High Point, died January 26, 2023, at Moses Cone Memorial Hospital in Greensboro.
She was born November 16, 1952, in High Point, a daughter to the late Troy A. and Alma Smith Riley. As a resident of this area all her life, she was an agent for the High Point Enterprise and later worked for Expert Newsrack.
She also worked in the pharmacy at Harris-Teeter, attended Tabernacle Baptist Church, and, in earlier years, attended the Artistic Beauty School.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Daniel L. Brock; sister, Ann Hall; and brother, Jimmy Riley.
Surviving is her son, Jason Sells (Leslie Atkins) of Rural Hall; step-daughter, Barbara Mixon (John) of High Point; five grandchildren, Jessica Sells of Thomasville, Steve Butler (Valerie) of Leland, and Haley, Wyatt and Dalton Atkins all of Winston-Salem; three great grandchildren, Jaydon Reynolds of Thomasville, Jack VanRooyen (Madison) of Leland and Simone VanRooyen of Los Angeles, CA; and two great-great grandchildren, Liam and Banks VanRooyen.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, January 31, in the chapel of the Cumby Family Funeral Service in High Point with Rev. Todd Brock officiating. Interment will follow at Floral Garden Park Cemetery. A time of visitation to celebrate her life will be held from 6-8 p.m. on Monday, January 30, in the Life Tribute Center at Cumby Family Funeral Service in High Point.
Memorials may be directed to Guilford County Animal Shelter at 4525 W. Wendover Ave. Greensboro, NC 27409. Condolences may be made through www.cumbyfuneral.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.