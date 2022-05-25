HIGH POINT— Palmas Roberts Sr. of High Point, NC died Saturday, May 21, 2022. A Graveside Service will be held Saturday, May 28, 2022, at 11 a.m. at the Miller Swamp Baptist Church Cemetery, Fairfax, S.C Funeral arrangement entrusted to M.F Riley’s Funeral Home.
Trending Recipes
Latest e-Edition
Latest News
- Warriors look to close out Mavs and get back to NBA Finals
- AP sources: Colin Kaepernick to work out for Raiders
- Cozart, Parks among Guilford HOF selections
- Pregnant woman shot several times
- Church plans ‘healing service’ in wake of mass shootings
- Gunman kills 18 children, 3 adults in Texas grade school
- Sen. Murphy begs for gun compromise after Texas shooting
- Food company to create more than 200 jobs in North Carolina
Most Popular
Articles
- City moves to seize downtown property
- Coffee shop that hires disabled to open in High Point
- Ledford sustains success in Goss’ first season
- School board seeks help in search
- Bishop soccer beats Uwharrie Charter in third round
- Police Report 5-25-22
- Stewart Batchelor Hartley
- On the Scene
- Work starts on Qubein Avenue project
- Mark Scott Grogan
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.