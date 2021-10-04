HIGH POINT — Mr. Clinton Owen Bertschi, 71, a resident of High Point, passed away at 6 a.m. on Oct. 4, 2021, at his home. Owen was born July 19, 1950, in Fayetteville, NC, a son to Clinton M. and Geraldine Owen Bertschi.
Surviving is his loving wife of 51 years, Sheila Bigford Bertschi, of the home; his parents, Clinton M. and Geraldine O. Bertschi, of Ocean Isle Beach; two sons, Anthony Owen Bertschi and wife Kirsten, of High Point, and Jeremy Paul Bertschi and wife Eron, of Winston-Salem; a daughter, April Bertschi Gibson and husband Michael, of Winston-Salem; seven grandchildren, Landon Bertschi, Harrison Bertschi, Carter Bertschi, Kate Bertschi, Gracyn Bertschi, Emma Bertschi, and Tyler Gibson; a brother, James Bertschi, of Archdale; a sister, Linda Bolling, of Ocean Isle Beach; two nieces, of Fayetteville; one niece, of Wade; one niece, of High Point; and one nephew, of Bunnlevel.
Owen was a member of Zion United Church of Christ, where he attended regularly while his health allowed. He loved his church family, playing golf, volunteering in his community, hanging with his Friday night buddies, and mostly his family.
Owen worked for Dan Barker and Company CPA right after graduating from UNC Chapel Hill from December 1972 — June 1975. At that time, Owen joined his father, Clinton M. Bertschi and Claude O. Draughn at Crescent Ford Inc. Over the years Owen’s three children, Tony, Jeremy and April, joined the Crescent Ford Team and worked side by side with him until July 2021, when his health would no longer allow him to come into the dealership. Owen’s three children will continue his legacy at Crescent Ford Inc.
In June of 1983, Owen Bertschi, Clinton M. Bertschi, Claude Draughn and Gene Marshburn opened Brunswick Motor Company DBA Jones Ford in Shallotte. Approximately one year later, in March of 1984, Owen Bertschi, Clinton M. Bertschi, Claude Draughn and Gary Younts opened Ocean Motor Company DBA Ocean City Chevrolet in Shallotte. In July of 1999, Owen Bertschi, Clinton M. Bertschi, Junie Michael and Luis Rodriguez opened Myrtle Beach Chevrolet and Cadillac. All three of those partnerships continue on today.
Owen was very active in his community. He served as deacon, Sunday school teacher, and president of the consistory at his church, Zion United Church of Christ in Thomasville. He also was a charter member of Rotary Club of the Triad and recent member of the High Point Rotary Club. Owen also served on the Ford Dealers Council, the Carolina Ford Dealer Ad Association, the Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors (Chairman), the High Point Economic Committee (Chairman), High Point Partners (Chairman), High Point Regional Hospital Board of Directors (Chairman of the Finance Committee, Vice Chair, and Chairman), the Board of Directors for the Economic Development Committee of High Point, the NCADA Board of Directors (Secretary), and UWGHP (Campaign Chair). He was named High Point’s Citizen of the Year in 2015 and the NCADA Dealer of the Year in 2011.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday at Zion United Church of Christ in Thomasville, with Rev. Gary Phaup officiating. The family will receive friends from 6-8 p.m. Thursday at Cumby Family Funeral Service in High Point. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Zion United Church of Christ, 130 Hasty School Road, Thomasville, N.C. 27360, or the United Way of Greater High Point, 815 Phillips Ave., High Point, N.C., 27262, or The Rotary Foundation, P.O. Box 5503, High Point, N.C. 27262.
Condolences may be made through www.cumbyfuneral.com.
