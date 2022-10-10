THOMASVILLE — Oscar Moore Blackwell III, 72, of Thomasville, NC, passed away on Monday, Oct. 3, 2022, at Forsyth Medical Center in Winston-Salem, NC. Oscar was the son of the late Oscar Moore Blackwell Jr. and Opal F. Blackwell of Oak Ridge, TN and a brother of the late Tommy Blackwell. His sister Jan Williams resides in Starkville, MS.
After a childhood in Oak Ridge,TN, Oscar ventured to Atlanta, GA, to complete his undergraduate degree at Emory University. He graduated from Emory University School of Medicine in 1974 where he met his best friend and soulmate Jackie Flatau Blackwell. Oscar and Jackie were married in 1973, and would have celebrated 50 years of marriage in March 2023.
In 1977, Oscar completed his residency in Internal Medicine at Emory University Hospital. They then moved to Thomasville, NC, where Oscar joined Thomasville Medical Associates and devotedly cared for his patients for over 30 years.
After a busy career in medicine, Oscar retired in 2009 and he and Jackie spent 13 years enjoying every day with family, friends and each other. The joy of their lives together are their children: Scott Moore Blackwell (Karla Alexandra Viteri Blackwell) of Essex, VT, Kevin Arthur Blackwell, of Anchorage, AK, and Kathryn Blackwell Jones (Norman Ernest Jones Jr.) of Morganton,NC; and their four precious grandchildren, Isabel Alyce Jones, Naaman Oscar Jones, Sophia Sommer Jones, and Sebastian Ernesto Viteri Blackwell. He found such happiness in having time to spend with his grandchildren. Isabel nicknamed him Waylo, and he always received the biggest hugs.
Oscar will be best remembered for his gentle spirit and his genuine love for his family and friends. His patients loved him for his compassionate bedside manner and his willingness to listen. In 2013, he and Jackie walked the Camino de Santiago, which sparked their passion for exploring other pilgrim trails on foot. It was the friends they made along the way and the beauty of the countryside that was their inspiration to keep walking.
A celebration of life service will be held outdoors at the Kirsch Family Farm (895 Pilot School Road, Thomasville, NC) on Saturday, Oct. 29, at 2 p.m. Following the service, the family will greet friends.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to Cooperative Community Ministry (10 W. Guilford St., Thomasville, N.C. 27360) or to Blue Ridge Parkway Foundation (717 S. Marshall St., Suite 105B, Winston-Salem, N.C. 27101) in Oscar’s memory. Online condolences may be sent to the family at jcgreenandsons.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.