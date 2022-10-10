THOMASVILLE — Oscar Moore Blackwell III, 72, of Thomasville, NC, passed away on Monday, Oct. 3, 2022, at Forsyth Medical Center in Winston-Salem, NC. Oscar was the son of the late Oscar Moore Blackwell Jr. and Opal F. Blackwell of Oak Ridge, TN and a brother of the late Tommy Blackwell. His sister Jan Williams resides in Starkville, MS.

After a childhood in Oak Ridge,TN, Oscar ventured to Atlanta, GA, to complete his undergraduate degree at Emory University. He graduated from Emory University School of Medicine in 1974 where he met his best friend and soulmate Jackie Flatau Blackwell. Oscar and Jackie were married in 1973, and would have celebrated 50 years of marriage in March 2023.

