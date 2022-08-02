HIGH POINT — Ophelia Withers Gainey, 87, a resident of High Point, NC, passed away on Thursday, July 28, 2022. Ophelia was born on Jan. 11, 1935, in Cornelius, NC, to the late James and Ossie (Pickens) Withers. She was united in marriage to Willie James Gainey in 1952 and shared 41 loving years of marriage. She faithfully served as one of Jehovah’s Witnesses for many years.

She was preceded in death by husband Willie Gainey; sons, Joseph Gainey and Edwin (Chris) Gainey; daughters, Deborah Gainey Kimble and Vickie Gainey; brother, James (Frank) Withers Jr.; sisters, Annie Rutledge and Revon Godffrey; grandson, Brandon (Bud) Ellerbee; great-grandchildren, Jakira Gainey and Andre Kimble; and sons-in-law, Michael Kimble, Sr. and Anthony Bell.

