HIGH POINT — Ophelia Withers Gainey, 87, a resident of High Point, NC, passed away on Thursday, July 28, 2022. Ophelia was born on Jan. 11, 1935, in Cornelius, NC, to the late James and Ossie (Pickens) Withers. She was united in marriage to Willie James Gainey in 1952 and shared 41 loving years of marriage. She faithfully served as one of Jehovah’s Witnesses for many years.
She was preceded in death by husband Willie Gainey; sons, Joseph Gainey and Edwin (Chris) Gainey; daughters, Deborah Gainey Kimble and Vickie Gainey; brother, James (Frank) Withers Jr.; sisters, Annie Rutledge and Revon Godffrey; grandson, Brandon (Bud) Ellerbee; great-grandchildren, Jakira Gainey and Andre Kimble; and sons-in-law, Michael Kimble, Sr. and Anthony Bell.
She is survived by seven children, Sylvia (Floyd) Bosier and Gwendolyn Cotton, of the home, Dorothy (Dennis) Graves, of Reidsville, NC, Angela (Charles) Cash, of Winston-Salem, NC, Willie B. Gainey, Kevin Gainey, and Craig (Dorothy) Gainey, all of High Point, NC; two siblings, Brownie Miller and Joe Withers; 23 grandchildren, Toriano, Rodney, Tori, Lakeisha, Tony, Jimmel, Jarvon, Tymaine, Mike Jr., Tasha, Monica, Darren, Corey, Chiquita, Kimberly, Brian, Steven, Kendall, Myranda, Cierra, Daquan, Prosper, and Tampa; 77 great and great-great-grandchildren; one brother-in-law, Billy Gainey; three sisters-in-law, Shirley Love, Carolyn Short, and Geraldine Hilliam; her dear friend, Jackie Hunter; and a host of family and friends.
A funeral service will be held Thursday, Aug. 4, at 2 p.m. at The Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witness, 1405 Penny Road. Interment will follow at Guilford Memorial Park. The family will receive friends at the Hall from 1:30 until 2 p.m.
Final arrangements are entrusted to Phillips Funeral Service, Inc.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.