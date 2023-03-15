HIGH POINT — Mr. Omer Neal Furr, 77, of High Point, passed away on Tuesday, March 14, 2023 at his home.
Mr. Furr was born on July 8, 1945 in High Point to the late Thurman Mann and Blondine Ireland Furr. He was the owner of Southern Traditional Furniture and retired from Shelba D. Johnson Trucking. He was an accomplished grill master and his favorite job was being the best daddy and bestest Paw-Paw ever.
He was preceded in death by his parents, sister, Jean Fausnett and grandson, Ben Stanley.
He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Patricia Ann Furr; children, Patsy Sadler and husband, David; Tammy Furr; Glen Furr and wife, Sherri; Amanda Long and husband, Ray; grandchildren, Heather Toler and husband, Will; Ashley Fayette and husband, Ryan; Chris Sadler; Patrick Sadler and wife, Stacie; Christopher Staton; Abby White; Laura Laney and husband, Charles; Daniel Granzyk and wife, Kristi; Taylor Furr and wife, Karie; Lewis Furr and wife Kara; Hannah Furr; Tasha Furr; Ryan Jacobs; Morgan Long and wife, Michaela; Dylan Franken and wife, Megan; Garrett Long; Logan Franken; 26 great grandchildren and two twin girls on the way; brother, Larry Furr and wife, Pattie; his canine companion, Jolean.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m., on Sunday, March 19, 2023 in the Chapel of Cumby Family Funeral Service, 1015 Eastchester Drive, High Point, North Carolina, 27262. Interment will follow in Floral Garden Park Cemetery.
The family will receive friends in the funeral home on Saturday from 5-7 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.