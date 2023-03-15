HPTNWS- 3-16-23 FURR, OMER.jpg

HIGH POINT — Mr. Omer Neal Furr, 77, of High Point, passed away on Tuesday, March 14, 2023 at his home.

Mr. Furr was born on July 8, 1945 in High Point to the late Thurman Mann and Blondine Ireland Furr. He was the owner of Southern Traditional Furniture and retired from Shelba D. Johnson Trucking. He was an accomplished grill master and his favorite job was being the best daddy and bestest Paw-Paw ever.

