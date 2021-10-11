LEXINGTON – Oliver M. Cribb, 93, of Lexington, NC, went to his heavenly home on Friday, Oct.1, 2021.
Oliver was born Sept. 3, 1928, in Columbus County, a son of the late Dow and Vernie Duncan Cribb. He retired from TFI after 46 years of service. Oliver attended Love of God Baptist Church, and enjoyed spending time with his family, friends and fishing. He was preceded in death by his wife, Lola Mae Blackwell Cribb.
Surviving are two daughters, Wanda Davis (Doug) and Tonya Pierce (Tommy); two sons, Larry Cribb (Judy) and Kenneth Cribb (Kathy); eight grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.
A celebration of Oliver's life will be held Thursday, Oct. 14, at 11 a.m. at the Sechrest-Davis Funeral Home, Thomasville. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 10 until 10:45 a.m. Burial will follow in Holly Hill Memorial Park.
Memorials may be directed to St. Jude Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 (St.Jude.org.)
Online condolences may be shared at www.sechrestdavisthomasville.com for the Cribb family.
