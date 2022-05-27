HIGH POINT — The author, memorist Dr. Olga Gladky Verro passed away peacefully on May 23, at High Point Hospice Home. She was a resident of High Point since 1989.The pain of recent months is no longer, she is now in a heavenly and peaceful place which she has earned by an extraordinary life, well lived.
Born in the now troubled region of Donets of Ukraine, she writes in her published book “In The Web Of History”about her life in communist Soviet Union and her journey during WWII through Germany, Poland and finally Italy. There she married Giulio Verro, her friend from the work camp where they had both been conscripted by the German army and raised two children until 1959 when the family emigrated to the USA and settled in Connecticut.
The war had interrupted her studies at the University of Moscow, so Olga decided to continue her quest for higher education at the University of Connecticut completing her bachelor, Master and PhD in home economics education while working full time. She went on to teach at a High School in eastern Connecticut until she retired.
In her retirement she continued writing the history of her family publishing one book honoring her mother “Nikita Krushchov’s Teacher”, and also her father “Voices From The Past ‘’ a collection of his short stories all available on Amazon.
She is survived by her son Dr. Piero Verro, daughter Lia Zygmont, granddaughters Tanya Mull and Carla Zygmont and grandson Bryson Riddle. Also mourning her is her loving companion and betrothed Lawson Saul of Greensboro.
