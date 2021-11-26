HIGH POINT — Ola Jerelene “Jerry” Norwood, age 92, widow of the late Glenn Johnson Norwood, passed away on Wednesday, Nov. 24, 2021.
Born in High Point, she was a daughter of the late Otis M. Montgomery and Ola Bottoms Montgomery. Mrs. Norwood was formerly a florist with Grace’s Flower Shop and retired as a dental assistant for Dr. Willard Ferrell.
She was of the Methodist faith. She loved to garden and work in her yard and enjoyed reading.
Mrs. Norwood is survived by three sons, David Michael Jones (Judy), Thomas Duke Jones, and Charles “Chuck” Jones (Melinda); and a grandson, David Michael Jones, Jr.
Funeral services will be held on Sunday, Nov. 28, at 2 p.m. in the Chapel of Cumby Family Funeral Service, 1015 Eastchester Drive, High Point, NC, with burial to follow in Oaklawn Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends today from 5-7 p.m. at Cumby Family Funeral Service.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.cumbyfuneral.com.
