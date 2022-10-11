Randall “Randy” Brown … Archdale
Bobby Lee Grant … High Point
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Periods of rain. High near 70F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch..
Rain showers this evening with numerous thunderstorms developing overnight. Low 62F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
Updated: October 12, 2022 @ 12:31 pm
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.