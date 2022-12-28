HIGH POINT — OB Levina passed away peacefully on Christmas Eve at the age of 96.

OB grew up in High Point and attended High Point High School, where he lettered in three varsity sports and met the love of his life, Barbara Burton. The two enjoyed a loving marriage for over 68 years. OB served in World War II as an Army private and later graduated from High Point College. After graduating he worked as a dedicated salesman at George T. Woods, Thomasville Fibre and Hendrix Batting.

