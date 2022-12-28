HIGH POINT — OB Levina passed away peacefully on Christmas Eve at the age of 96.
OB grew up in High Point and attended High Point High School, where he lettered in three varsity sports and met the love of his life, Barbara Burton. The two enjoyed a loving marriage for over 68 years. OB served in World War II as an Army private and later graduated from High Point College. After graduating he worked as a dedicated salesman at George T. Woods, Thomasville Fibre and Hendrix Batting.
He loved playing golf and cards with his buddies at Willow Creek. OB and Barbara cherished their many memories with family and friends as they traveled to follow their beloved Tar Heel football and basketball teams over the years. After retirement, he enjoyed being a member of the Table of Wisdom, where he shared good company with friends every Monday at Rainbow.
Most of all, he cherished his family. He was a strong patriarch of his family, a good friend to all and a man who would give the shirt off his back to anyone in need. He was a devoted father who always took care of his children and did the best he could to mentor them, to varying degrees of success! He was loved and will be missed by many.
OB is survived by his four children, Susan Baskauskas, Robin Levina Seabolt (Bob), Lynn Fellos and Bill Levina (Kalie); eight grandchildren, Eric Baskauskas (Kristen), Paige Amuedo (Mark), David Baskauskas, Caroline Seabolt, Meredith Seabolt, Chris Fellos, Catherine Levina, and Ellie Levina; and four great-grandchildren. The family wishes to thank the loving nursing staff at Pennyburn, Smith/Deal House and Benson House, especially Gabby, Lindsey and Meloni.
A memorial service to celebrate the life of OB Levina will be held at 1 p.m. Friday in the sanctuary of Wesley Memorial United Methodist Church, with the Reverend Dr. Jeff Patterson officiating.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks any memorial contributions be made to the Boys and Girls Clubs of Greater High Point, P.O. Box 2834, High Point, N.C. 27261-2834. Online condolences may be made on his memorial page at www.cumbyfuneral.com. Arrangements by Cumby Family Funeral Service, High Point.
