ARCHDALE — Mr. Norman Nelson, 73, resident of Sophia, died Oct. 20, 2021 at Randolph Hospice House in Asheboro. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 23, at Poplar Ridge Friends Meeting in Trinity. The family will receive friends from 6-8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 22, at the Cumby Family Funeral Service in Archdale.