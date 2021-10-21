ARCHDALE — Mr. Norman O’Neil Nelson, 73, resident of Sophia, died Oct. 20, 2021 at Randolph Hospice House in Asheboro.
Norman was born June 1, 1948 in High Point, a son to the late William Alan and Bertie Skeen Nelson. He was a resident of this area all his life and graduated from Trinity High School. Later, he graduated from Wingate University and also attended the University of North Carolina at Greensboro. Norman was a birthright Quaker and a member of Poplar Ridge Friends Meeting where he served as Clerk of the Monthly Meeting and Clerk of Ministry and Counsel. Within the community, he was a charter member and past president of both Archdale-Trinity Rotary Club and Hillsville Civitan Club, and was a member of the Archdale-Trinity Chamber of Commerce for over 25 years.
In 1970, he married the former Beverly McCormick, who survives of the residence. Also surviving are his son, Seth Nelson of Greensboro; daughter, Miriam Nelson of Trinity; sister, Audrey Toth and husband Kelly of Sophia; brother, Keith Nelson and wife Myrna of Sophia; and several nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 23, at Poplar Ridge Friends Meeting in Trinity with Brian Donley, Randy Quate and Michael Thames officiating. The family will receive friends from 6-8 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 22, at the Cumby Family Funeral Service in Archdale. Memorials may be directed to Poplar Ridge Friends Meeting at 3673 Hoover Hill Rd. Trinity, NC, 27370. Condolences may be made through www.cumbyfuneral.com.
