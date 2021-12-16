SUNSET BEACH — Norman M. Winters (Nick) of Sunset Beach, NC, went to his eternal home on Nov. 24, 2021. He was born in Davidson County, NC on Jan. 24, 1930. He was the son of the late George P. Winters and Leona Cranford Winters. He was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force where he served for 12 years. He was a member of the Air Force Honor Guard and a past member of the American Legion. He was a member of Emanuel Reformed Church in Thomasville, NC. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Raymond L. Winters, and his devoted wife of 56 years, Betty Everhart Winters. He is survived by his son Monty Winters of Sunset Beach, grandchildren Justin Winters and wife Krissy of Los Angeles, CA, Kristin Winters Radebaugh and husband John of Greensboro, NC, Robbie Winters and his wife Elsy of Whitsett, NC, great-granddaughter Brooklyn Winters and great-grandson Camden Winters of Los Angeles, and several nieces and nephews. The family requests that memorials be directed to Emanuel Reformed Church Cemetery Fund: Emanuel Reformed Church, 128 Cedarland Dr., Thomasville, NC 27360.
There will be a “Celebration of Life” Service at 2 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021, at Emanuel Reformed Church in Thomasville, NC.
“Celebration of Life” service will be available online at www.
emanuelreformed
churchthomasville.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.